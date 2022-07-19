Three Square Food Bank fights inflation but continues to serve those in need

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three Square is Southern Nevada’s only food bank. Officials say they’ve seen a huge increase in food insecurity since the start of the COVID pandemic, with 280,000 people in need of food to 364,000 people now.

Three Square Food Bank has a saying: “It’s together that we feed everyone,” said Three Square Food Bank Director of Advocacy Research, Regis Whaley.

“Nearly 40 percent increase, 131,000 children that are experiencing food insecurity right now,” said Whaley.

He says the food bank has seen its food costs go up, including gas to transport food.

“A lot of support that was available from the federal government has gone away in terms of some of the food that we were receiving, as well as some of the financial benefits that household were receiving through various benefit programs. So, what that means for Three Square is that a lot of the food that we’re getting now is food that we having to purchase rather than receive through donations or through federal food programs,” said Whaley.

He added, “we’ve still been able to purchase all the food that we need. But it’s definitely coming at a higher cost now compared to anytime in the past.”

Whaley says the food bank is able to do everything it does because of community support. He mentioned financial donors, volunteers and others who’ve helped outside of the state, including other food banks.

As inflation shows no major signs of letting up and COVID lingering, Whaley says people should not be ashamed to ask for help.

“It’s okay. There are a lot of people that are in this boat right now. Many people for the first time experiencing this. We’re here to help. That’s literally what we are here to do in the community, he said.

People are urged to go to the Three Square website to find food distribution sites. People will see dozens of food locations and their hours of operation. People can also call the Three Square Center if they need help finding food or are a senior 60+ in need of home-delivered groceries, at 702-765-4030. There is also information on the website about donating financially and volunteering.

