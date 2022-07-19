Taco Bell opens first ‘Go Mobile’ location with no inside seating in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Taco Bell has opened a new location in North Las Vegas that serves only take away orders.

According to a news release, the new “Go Mobile” location features two drive-thru lanes, with one fully dedicated to accommodating mobile orders and delivery drivers.

Located at 2224 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, the eatery does not have any inside seating. The eatery says that if customers want to get out of their car, they can order inside on a kiosk and enjoy a meal on the covered patio.

“Taco Bell is a significant part of the DRG portfolio and we are thrilled to be part of the exciting growth and evolution of the brand by bringing this new concept to Las Vegas,” said SG Ellison, president of Diversified Restaurant Group. “This location is our first Go Mobile and is particularly special, as we’ve recently opened corporate headquarters in the market. We’re delighted to have this location in our backyard and be able to celebrate and share this momentous occasion with our new neighbors.”

To place orders at the new “Go Mobile” location, customers should download the Taco Bell app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

