Advertisement

Police investigating after stillborn baby tossed in trash at California funeral home

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Calif. (AP) — Police were investigating Monday after a contractor for a California funeral home inadvertently tossed the body of a stillborn baby into the trash, officials said.

Employees at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home in Lodi contacted authorities on Saturday after discovering the body was missing from storage, police said in a statement.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the facility and “discovered that an employee from a contracted transport service discarded an item containing the fetus into a waste container” two weeks earlier, the Lodi police statement said.

The body could not be retrieved because all waste containers at the funeral home had been taken by a collection company, the statement said. A search of a landfill came up empty, police said.

The investigation will be forwarded to the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office to determine if any criminal charges will be filed, officials said.

Tori Monforte, general manager of the funeral home, told the Los Angeles Times that mortuary officials could not provide details on the case, including the name of the employee, because of the ongoing investigation.

“We are working closely with the family, law enforcement and others involved to investigate the incident and resolve the issue quickly,” she said in an email to the Times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An iPhone-hating emu is cracking up the internet and coining a catch-phrase.
‘Emmanuel, don’t do it’: iPhone-hating emu makes a name for himself in viral videos
The "Pink House" was the Mississippi’s only abortion clinic.
Mississippi clinic ends challenge of near-ban on abortion
The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Man shot dead while working at ‘Law & Order’ film location
Transformer explodes at Hoover Dam Tuesday morning
Transformer explodes at Hoover Dam Tuesday morning
Horry County Fire Rescue said the jet ski crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the...
Child dies in jet ski accident in Myrtle Beach, officials say