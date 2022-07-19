North Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting near Carey, MLK

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near MLK Boulevard and Carey late Monday night.

NLVPD received a call just after 9:45 pm in reference to shots fired.

NLVPD Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas said officers arrived and found an adult laying in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Cuevas said the victim was pronounced deceased on a scene.

Currently, no arrests have been made and police are looking for more details on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

