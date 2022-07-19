Advertisement

Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas buys land for expansion

The Mob Museum announced a new land parcel acquisition for future expansion.
By Stacy Wimmer
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mob Museum is expanding its territory.

Officials for the downtown Las Vegas non-profit have announced the purchase of a nearly 30,000 square-foot parcel of land directly to its east. The land is bordered by Stewart Avenue and Fourth Street.

“The Museum has enjoyed enormous success throughout our 10 years of operation, averaging well over 1,000 visitors a day, and we have remained focused on delivering an incredible guest experience, meaningful exhibits and public programs consistent with our mission,” said Mob Museum president and CEO Jonathan Ullman said. “An expansion would enable us to reach a much broader audience by increasing our offerings, community engagement opportunities and contribution to the growth of the public’s understanding of organized crime and law enforcement.”

The purchase provides space for the museum to build additional exhibition as well as food and beverage facilities.

