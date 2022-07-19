Advertisement

Lawsuit says Bass Pro won’t honor lifetime warranty on socks

Bass Pro Shop
Bass Pro Shop(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man says in a class-action lawsuit against Bass Pro that the outdoor outfitter is refusing to honor its lifetime warranty on socks.

Kent Slaughter of Springfield said that after years of exchanging his “Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks” every time they wore out, the Springfield-based company changed its policy in 2021 before he tried to return four pairs of socks. Instead of getting another pair with a lifetime warranty, Slaughter said he was given socks that only carried a 60-day warranty, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

A Bass Pro representative said the company won’t comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit said Bass Pro is misrepresenting the socks in its ads because it says they are “The last sock you’ll ever need to buy” because of the lifetime warranty.

Slaughter said in the lawsuit that the warranty was a major factor in his decision to buy the socks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, the former home of Emmett and Mamie Till at 6427 S St....
Emmett Till’s house, Black sites to get landmarks funds
Renderings of a new pedestrian mall project in downtown Las Vegas.
$4.5M project will create pedestrian mall near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas
Renderings of a new pedestrian mall project in downtown Las Vegas.
GALLERY: Renderings of pedestrian mall project in downtown Las Vegas
Clark County mails property tax bills after correction frenzy
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting