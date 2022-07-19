Las Vegas resident hits $230K jackpot at off-Strip casino on Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident started their week in a big way by hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip casino.

According to the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the Las Vegas man had only been playing about 15 minutes when he hit the jackpot worth $230,152.

The property says the man, who remained anonymous, was playing Dollar Storm and was on his first $100 playing an average of $5 per bet. He hit the jackpot in the bonus round.

The Westgate says this is the second big win of more than $230,000 at the property in the last 11 days. A woman from Arizona won $233,004 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune game earlier this month, according to Westgate.

