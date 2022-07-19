Advertisement

Las Vegas police search for missing child last seen near Eastern, Desert Inn

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding a missing child. Police say 9-year-old David Pina was last seen around 7 am Monday morning on Capistrano, near Eastern Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black champion shirt, khaki shorts, and blue tennis shoes with bright orange laces.

He’s described as a Hispanic child with brown eyes and black hair. Police describe his height to be under five feet tall.

Anyone with information regarding David Pina and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

