Forecast Outlook 7/19/22

Slight shower and storm chances continue this afternoon and early evening. Drier air working in for the middle of the week will bring warmer weather across Southern Nevada.

The best chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms around the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Any storms that form can bring locally heavy downpours, gusty wind, and lightning. Most of the action will be focused over the mountains, but we can’t rule out an isolated storm; especially around Henderson and Boulder City.

Wednesday through Friday remain dry with some clouds passing through at times. Temperatures will be warming back up around 110° each afternoon. Looking toward the weekend, some more moisture looks to push back into Southern Nevada. This will keep the slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. Increasing storm chances are in the forecast for early next week.

