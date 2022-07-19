Coroner IDs 2 of 4 people killed in plane crash Sunday at North Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office on Tuesday identified two of the four people who were killed in a plane crash Sunday at the North Las Vegas airport.

According to the coroner’s office, the two individuals have been identified as Donald Stuart Goldberg, 82, of Las Vegas. The coroner says Goldberg was a pilot of one of the planes. The second individual who has been identified is Carol Ann Scanlon, 76, of Las Vegas. Scanlon was a passenger, according to officials.

The cause of death for both individuals were stated as blunt trauma. Both were ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

Authorities said previously that four people were killed after two planes collided Sunday afternoon.

The planes crashed mid-air above the airport and landed in different areas: one upside down on a runway, and the other in flames near an airport fence. The crash happened just after noon Sunday.

