Advertisement

Transformer fire at Hoover Dam leads to explosion; no injuries reported

Explosion reported Tuesday at Hoover Dam
Explosion reported Tuesday at Hoover Dam(Kristy Hairston via FOX)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:36 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A transformer at the Hoover Dam caught fire Tuesday morning, leading to an explosion and plumes of smoke.

Boulder City Fire Department said that the fire was extinguished when crews arrived.

Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Jacklynn L. Gould said around 10 a.m., the A5 transformer caught fire and was extinguished at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Gould said there were no injuries to visitors or employees. There was also no risk to the power grid and power was still being generated from the powerhouse.

A video shared on social media showed an explosion occurring at the dam Tuesday morning.

Another angle of the fire was posted on TikTok:

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NLVPD: Multiple dead after 2 planes crash at North Las Vegas Airport
Coroner IDs 2 of 4 people killed in plane crash Sunday at North Las Vegas airport
Casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. on March 15, 2016. Wynn Resorts...
Casino mogul Steve Wynn asks court to dismiss DOJ civil lawsuit alleging FARA violation
Slot jackpot at Westgate Las Vegas
Las Vegas resident hits $230K jackpot at off-Strip casino on Monday
Renderings of a new pedestrian mall project in downtown Las Vegas.
$4.5M project will create pedestrian mall near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas