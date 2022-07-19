$4.5M project will create pedestrian mall near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction improvements began Monday to create a pedestrian mall near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

The upgrades are taking place on 3rd Street between Fremont and Ogden on weekdays between 5 a.m.-4 p.m. The projected cost of the project is $4.5 million, funded by the Regional Transportation Commission and the city.

Construction work includes replacing concrete surfaces, addition trees, irrigation and lighting, and relocating and replacing underground utilities, including the storm drain. Safety features including bollards, hydraulic bollards and a crash arm gate will also be added.

The project is expected to mostly done by the end of 2022 so that the pedestrian mall is open for New Year’s Eve, with the project fully completed in April 2023. Some items like light poles won’t be installed until 2023 due to supply chain issues, the city said.

For questions and concerns during the project, call 702-448-9100.

