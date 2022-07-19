Advertisement

$4.5M project will create pedestrian mall near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas

Renderings of a new pedestrian mall project in downtown Las Vegas.
Renderings of a new pedestrian mall project in downtown Las Vegas.(City of Las Vegas)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:44 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction improvements began Monday to create a pedestrian mall near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

The upgrades are taking place on 3rd Street between Fremont and Ogden on weekdays between 5 a.m.-4 p.m. The projected cost of the project is $4.5 million, funded by the Regional Transportation Commission and the city.

Construction work includes replacing concrete surfaces, addition trees, irrigation and lighting, and relocating and replacing underground utilities, including the storm drain. Safety features including bollards, hydraulic bollards and a crash arm gate will also be added.

The project is expected to mostly done by the end of 2022 so that the pedestrian mall is open for New Year’s Eve, with the project fully completed in April 2023. Some items like light poles won’t be installed until 2023 due to supply chain issues, the city said.

For questions and concerns during the project, call 702-448-9100.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Renderings of a new pedestrian mall project in downtown Las Vegas.
GALLERY: Renderings of pedestrian mall project in downtown Las Vegas
Clark County mails property tax bills after correction frenzy
Taco Bell 'Go Mobile' location in North Las Vegas
Taco Bell opens first ‘Go Mobile’ location with no inside seating in Las Vegas Valley
North Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting near Carey, MLK
North Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting near Carey, MLK