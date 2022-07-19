Advertisement

4-year-old died after falling from 4th-floor window, police say

By Patrick Phillips and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:07 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after falling from a four-story window of an apartment in South Carolina on Saturday, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Inspector Don Calabrese said the child, whose identity was not released, fell from the window just after 10 a.m., WCSC reports.

The child was taken to the hospital but died from injuries suffered in the fall.

Calabrese said the preliminary investigation indicates the child leaned on the screen of an open window and fell to the ground.

“Our hearts go out to the child’s family after this tragic incident. Our department will be available to assist the family during this difficult time,” Calabrese said.

