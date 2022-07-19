1 dead in 3-car crash in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley Tuesday afternoon.

LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. July 19 at Torrey Pines Drive and Washington Avenue.

Hadfield said three vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles caught fire. One person was killed, but it was unclear which vehicle the person was in.

The Torrey Pines and Washington intersection was closed for further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

