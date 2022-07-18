Raising Canes to open 2-story location on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fried chicken lovers, rejoice! Raising Canes is set to open a two-story location on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the new location will mark the eatery’s first-ever two-story location.

It will be located on the Las Vegas Strip at the Showcase Mall, 3791 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Raising Canes says that exclusive Cane’s retail apparel and merchandise will also be available at the Strip location.

“In true Vegas style,” Cane’s says the eatery will be open late, with the new restaurant to be open daily from 9 a.m. until 3:30 a.m.

“I grew up in Vegas and am a proud UNLV Rebel, so I couldn’t be more excited to introduce Raising Cane’s new flagship Restaurant to my hometown,” said Las Vegas Leader of Restaurants David Montenegro. “There’s nowhere else like the Vegas Strip, so we’re going all out to serve locals and visitors from around the world at the most electrifying Cane’s you’ll ever see!”

The Las Vegas Strip location will serve dine-in customers and through its mobile app and takeout. Cane’s says the new eatery will mark the 14th Raising Canes in Las Vegas.

To celebrate the grand opening on Tuesday, Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky 21″ drawing to award 21 customers ages 13 and older free Cane’s for a Year. Cane’s says it will will accept entries between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winners will be contacted the following day and do not have to be present to win.

Additionally, the first 100 dine-in customers to order a combo meal will also receive a commemorative Cane’s t-shirt, the restaurant said.

