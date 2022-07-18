North Las Vegas police officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas Police Officer killed his daughter before killing himself following a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. July 17 in the 2500 block of Perryville Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman and teen boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police also discovered a female juvenile and man suffering from gunshot wounds.

LVMPD said the suspect and the woman were married and had two kids. The couple was involved in a fight that became violent when the suspect tried to shoot the woman. During the struggle, the teen son intervened, LVMPD said.

The woman and teenage son were able to escape the home with non life-threatening gunshot wounds and called for help, LVMPD said. The suspect shot his daughter before killing himself, police said.

Police confirmed that the suspect was an off-duty NLVPD officer.

The identification of the daughter and suspect will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.