Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiancé' with ties to metro Atlanta on U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted List

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former reality show personality is now on the U.S. Marshal’s 15 Most Wanted fugitive list.

43-year-old Michael Baltimore is accused of killing a Cumberland County barbershop owner and injuring another man in 2021.

Authorities said Baltimore is one of the 15 most wanted people in America after more than a year on the run.

Investigators are focusing on several cities and regions where Baltimore has personal ties and asking for the public in those locations to be on high alert.

“We’re asking anyone with information about the possible whereabouts of Michael Baltimore to contact us,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Bill Pugh of the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Marshals said because of the amount of time Baltimore has been on the run and his criminal history, he has made its most wanted list.

According to officials, the cities and regions of focus include Los Angeles, Miami, Virginia Beach and Norfolk, Virginia, the greater Atlanta area, and areas in New York, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Authorities said Baltimore is accused of shooting and killing Kendell Jerome Cook and injuring another man at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on May 22, 2021.

Cook owned the barbershop. Baltimore, who is also a barber, worked for Cook until 2019 and was featured in several episodes of the TLC reality series “90 Day Fiancé.”

In addition to the murder charge, the Carlisle Police Department also charged Baltimore with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm prohibited.

There are additional warrants from Pennsylvania for separate charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, fleeing and eluding, and state parole violations resulting from prior aggravated assault convictions.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals for information leading directly to his arrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Cumberland County Crime Stoppers, and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office are also offering rewards totaling up to $14,000.

Baltimore is described as a six-foot African American male who weighs 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Baltimore has an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis.

