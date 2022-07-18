Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Las Vegas recording studio

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a recording studio last week.

According to police, a call for a shooting came in around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Sahara and Rancho. Police found two men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the incident began with the victims and the suspect involved in an argument inside the recording studio. Police say they were asked to leave, and that’s when the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victims.

Police said Monday that a 26-year-old man, Isaiha Duckket, was arrested in connection with the incident. Duckkett was taken into custody on July 15 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.