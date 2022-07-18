Forecast Outlook 7/18/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Started the morning tracking lots of activity to the south as showers and thunderstorms moved through the lower Colorado River Valley.

Thunderstorms produced lots of lightning and heavy rain as they moved through the Laughlin and Kingman areas, but have now tapered off. The big question this morning is how much of those showers will make it into the Vegas Valley and how much will dissipate.

A few light scattered showers are not out of the question over the next few hours. We’ll a better opportunity for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as storms return to our higher terrain later today.

Dew points remain elevated into the 50-degree territory, so we are feeling the humidity and the heat, as daytime highs are expected to top out at 104 today.

Starting Tuesday, we’ll get a bit of a break from the monsoonal moisture and start to dry out with another wave of weather coming at us this weekend.

Daytime highs will climb to 107 Tuesday and push toward 110 by Thursday. Temperatures gradually begin to drop heading into the weekend with daytime highs around 104 Sunday as we look to bring back a chance of showers into early next week.

