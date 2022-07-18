Advertisement

Fauci plans to retire by end of Biden’s term

By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:49 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, currently the chief medical adviser to the president, plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, who became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, says he does not have an exact date in mind and he has not started the retirement process.

Fauci has said that he would leave before Biden’s current term ends in January 2025.

Fauci has also served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades.

At 81, he has served more than five decades under seven presidents, advising every U.S. president since former President Ronald Reagan.

