Driver with no license accused of 2nd DUI after hitting North Las Vegas police car

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a driver with no license was arrested and accused of their second DUI after hitting a patrol vehicle on Sunday night.

According to NLVPD, there were no injuries in the incident.

Authorities say that at about 8:42 p.m. Sunday, a marked patrol vehicle was traveling southbound on Camino Al Northe approaching La Madre when the incident occurred. Police say the driver of a pick up truck failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the intersection from La Madre, striking the patrol vehicle on its passenger side.

The driver, who police say had no driver’s license, insurance or registration, showed signed of impairment. “Performed unsatisfactory SFST’s, and a PBT showed about the legal limit,” police said.

