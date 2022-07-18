Advertisement

Driver with no license accused of 2nd DUI after hitting North Las Vegas police car

North Las Vegas police Sunday, July 17 crash
North Las Vegas police Sunday, July 17 crash(NLVPD/Facebook)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:40 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a driver with no license was arrested and accused of their second DUI after hitting a patrol vehicle on Sunday night.

According to NLVPD, there were no injuries in the incident.

Authorities say that at about 8:42 p.m. Sunday, a marked patrol vehicle was traveling southbound on Camino Al Northe approaching La Madre when the incident occurred. Police say the driver of a pick up truck failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the intersection from La Madre, striking the patrol vehicle on its passenger side.

The driver, who police say had no driver’s license, insurance or registration, showed signed of impairment. “Performed unsatisfactory SFST’s, and a PBT showed about the legal limit,” police said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police vehicle
1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings in Las Vegas
Four people dead after 2 planes crash at North Las Vegas airport
gavel
Man admits stealing explosives found at Henderson hotel
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
North Las Vegas police officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded