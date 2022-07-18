Clark County mails property tax bills after correction frenzy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County mailed out initial real property tax bills over the weekend following a frenzy of residents working to correct their rate in late June.

The confusion started after a viral social media post that showed some people paying a higher tax rate -- 8% versus 3% -- on their home because it wasn’t declared their primary residence. The post suggested that a resident had to show up in person to correct the rate or risk paying extra.

This led to a rush of people at the end of June trying to correct their property tax rate before the July 1 deadline. Residents can see what their property tax percentage is on their bill and correct the information at any time before June 30 through the Clark County Assessor’s Office.

The property tax cap is the maximum percent a person’s property tax can increase by annually. Clark County officials said the percentage is calculated each year by the Nevada Department of Taxation. For fiscal year 2022-23, the property tax cap rate for primary residences is 3% and other properties (investment, commercial, etc.) is 8%.

Clark County officials said they say a “significant number” of corrections submitted this year and tax bills may have been mailed without the changes. The notice sent to homeowners will have the next steps:

If you recently filled out the form to correct your tax cap percentage, please know that the Clark County Assessor has received a large volume of corrections which may take some time to process. If you receive a tax bill with the incorrect property tax cap percentage and you have submitted a correction form, the Treasurer’s Office will send you a revised bill once the updated tax cap information has been processed. If you do not receive a revised bill showing your correct tax cap information by October, please contact the Assessor’s Office at (702) 455-3882 or by email at AOCustomerServiceRequests@ClarkCountyNV.gov. If you paid a higher property tax percentage for the previous fiscal year (2021 – 2022) and submitted the correction form by June 30, 2022, any refund owed to you may be applied to current taxes due or refunded. If this has not occurred by October, please contact the Clark County Treasurer’s Office at (702) 455-4323 or by email at TRCustomerService@ClarkcCountyNV.gov.

Clark County officials encourage homeowners to contact the Assessor’s Office in October if they haven’t received a revised tax bill. If a property owner does not receive an initial property tax bill or statement by August 1, contact the Clark County Treasurer at (702) 455-4323 or TRCustomerService@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

