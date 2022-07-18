1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating three different shootings across the valley Monday morning.

One person was killed after a shooting shortly after midnight at an apartment complex in the 700 block of E. Sahara, near 6th Street. Lt. David Gordon said it was unclear if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

Around 8:18 p.m. Sunday, a shooting happened near Walnut and Tonopah. Lt. Gordon said two men got into a fight at a mobile home park, leading to the suspect shooting the victim three times, once in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Lt. Gordon said.

The suspect initially fled on foot but was found at a nearby convenience store.

Another shooting happened at 9:44 p.m. Sunday at Cheyenne Avenue near Rancho Drive. Police said a fight broke out at a large party and multiple people started shooting.

Lt. Gordon said a teenage boy was hit in the leg. He’s expected to survive.

