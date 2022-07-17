Advertisement

Police say reports of shooting on Las Vegas Strip unfounded

Panoramic photo of the Las Vegas Strip at night, Photo Date: 7/9/2009
Panoramic photo of the Las Vegas Strip at night, Photo Date: 7/9/2009(MGN Online)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:54 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said reports of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night are unfounded.

Social media users shared multiple videos of people running on casino floors and outside hotels after reports of gunfire near MGM Grand. LVMPD said reports of a shooting were unfounded.

According to police, a glass door shattered, causing a loud noise and startling people staged in the valet area of MGM Grand.

Shuttered Station Casinos properties to be demolished, land resold
Former bachelorette contestant, pro wrestler questions daughter's detainment at Reid International Airport
LVMPD: Missing teenage girl last seen near Sahara, Nellis has been found