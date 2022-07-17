Police say reports of shooting on Las Vegas Strip unfounded

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said reports of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night are unfounded.

Social media users shared multiple videos of people running on casino floors and outside hotels after reports of gunfire near MGM Grand. LVMPD said reports of a shooting were unfounded.

Reports of a shooting near the MGM tonight are unfounded. Initial reports are a glass door shattered causing a loud noise which startled people in the valet area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 17, 2022

According to police, a glass door shattered, causing a loud noise and startling people staged in the valet area of MGM Grand.

