Forecast Outlook-7/17/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Nocturnal thunderstorm activity in Mohave County gave a light us light show overnight.

As we head into Sunday we expect to see more potential thunderstorms for our local mountains, in the valley and out at Lake Mead.

Between the higher humidity, high dewpoints and hot temperatures it’s going to feel uncomfortable. The forecast high for Las Vegas is 111 creating a high heat risk for the Las Vegas Valley.

Tonight the thunderstorm threats are lower but we are not done with them this round.

More chances of unsettled weather to start the week.

Our daytime high will be much more comfortable Monday as we drop to our seasonal high of 105.

Enjoy because if doesn’t last long.

Temperatures climb above seasonal again starting Tuesday.

The UV Index for Las Vegas Sunday is 10 or very high.

