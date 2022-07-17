Forecast Outlook-7/17/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We saw a few showers and thunderstorms pop up early Sunday morning.

The system moved through here quickly and the skies started to clear by mid-morning.

Dew point temperatures and humidity remain higher than normal so we are still in the monsoon pattern but the drier air is moving in.

We still have the possibility of seeing some isolated showers or thunderstorms Monday.

After that we’ll get a bit of a break with another wave of weather coming at us next weekend.

Between now and then temperatures will go from seasonal to hot then will cool below seasonal by next weekend.

The UV Index for Monday is 10 or very high.

