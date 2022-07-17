Forecast Outlook-7/16/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The humidity and dew point temperatures are high enough that we could encounter some nocturnal thunderstorms.

There is a good chance we will see more active weather Sunday afternoon.

We had a severe thunderstorm warning for the valley Saturday afternoon. By the time it was done the heaviest rain fell around Blue Diamond where .20″ of rain fell.

No rain fell at the airport.

Sunday is going to be even hotter and between the heat and all the other elements that the monsoon brings we are looking at a 30% chance of showers and or thunderstorm activity.

The hotter temperatures have led to heat advisories in Lincoln and Mohave Counties for Sunday.

Our high for Las Vegas will be 110 degrees.

Monsoon moisture will gradually dry starting Monday.

The temperatures they remain above normal for the entire 7-day forecast.

Air Quality will be moderate because of ozone.

The UV index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

