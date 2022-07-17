Advertisement

Chandler police shoot, kill man who allegedly tried to break into home, sexually assault woman

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting involving Chandler police on Sunday morning after what police say was an alleged home invasion and sexual assault incident.

It all happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning near Dobson and Frye Roads when 44-year-old Tyson W. Cobb attempted to break into a woman’s home and sexually assault her. Chandler police say that while Cobb lived in the same apartment complex as the victim, they did not know each other. He was armed with a knife.

Officers were responding to the home invasion call and investigating when they found the Cobb’s apartment and tried to arrest him. He barricaded himself in his apartment and got up onto the roof away from officers. He then began trying to kick in windows to break into other residents’ apartments while officers fired less-lethal rounds at him. Cobb did not stop and instead jumped down and approached a SWAT officer and a patrol officer on the scene with the knife. It was then that officers fired at and injured him. Cobb was taken to a hospital where he died. No officers were hurt in the shooting, and there is no danger to the public.

This is the 38th officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2022 and the 57th in Arizona so far this year.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for further details.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

