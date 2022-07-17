Advertisement

Police: Georgia girl, 15, safe after Amber Alert issued

Police in Georgia say 15-year-old Ta’Naiyah King is safe after a Levi's Call was issued for her.
Police in Georgia say 15-year-old Ta’Naiyah King is safe after a Levi's Call was issued for her.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:55 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a 15-year-old is safe after a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, was issued for her.

DeKalb County Police say 15-year-old Ta’Naiyah King was located and is safe.

There is no current information on Dana Utley, whom police said had kidnapped the teenager from Lithonia, which is just outside Atlanta.

