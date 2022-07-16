LVMPD searches for missing teenage girl last seen near Sahara, Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) needs your help finding a missing teenager.

Police say 14-year-old Olivia Townsend was last seen around 6:30 pm Friday evening near Sahara and Nellis.

Police say she may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

She was last seen wearing white pajamas and gray and pink slip-ons.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

