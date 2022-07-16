Las Vegas police investigating homicide in Sunrise Manor
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a homicide in an apartment complex.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of East Cheyenne Avenue.
One victim was transported to UMC trauma. LVMPD is currently investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story, FOX5 has a crew on scene and will be streaming a media briefing scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
