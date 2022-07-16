Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigating homicide in Sunrise Manor

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)(FOX5)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a homicide in an apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of East Cheyenne Avenue.

One victim was transported to UMC trauma. LVMPD is currently investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story, FOX5 has a crew on scene and will be streaming a media briefing scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The dining series will feature Las Vegas chefs and benefit Las Vegas charities.
'Pine Dining' at site of Mount Charleston Lodge to serve charities
FOX5 News 5pm-530pm Newscast
Three station casinos to be demolished
Mt. Charleston prepares for dining experience on top of the mountain after lodge burned down
Mt. Charleston prepares for dining experience on top of the mountain after lodge burned down
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that hospitalized teen