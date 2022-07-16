Former bachelorette contestant, pro wrestler questions daughter’s detainment at Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pro wrestler and former Bachelorette contestant who has called Vegas home for decades is demanding answers after an incident with his daughter at Reid International Airport.

Thursday afternoon, Kenny Layne was flying out of state for work and his daughter was flying to see her mom in Texas. They went to the airport together and Layne dropped her off at her gate but once he arrived at a layover in Denver, he got a call something had gone terribly wrong.

“My question is why were the questions of who are you, what is your name, and identify yourself, why were those things not done before you placed your hands on my 15-year-old daughter?” Layne questioned.

Layne, a constant on bachelorette in 2017 shared with FOX5 his daughter Makenzi is still shaken by what happened.

“As far as I know, it was a plain clothes officer. It wasn’t someone in a uniform. Comes up to her, grabs her by the arm tells her to put her arms behind her back and she’s like ‘well what do you mean?” They are like no, shut up and do it,” Layne recounted.

In front of stunned passengers, the 15-year-old complied with those demands. Someone came and picked up her bag and purse she was detained for a few minutes.

“Somebody came over and pointed to another young lady and was like not her, her,” Layne explained about his daughter being released. Layne contends police took a 21-year-old woman into custody and released his daughter.

“According to my daughter, the only resemblance between her and my daughter was that they were both light-skinned. Their hair was completely different my daughter looks 15 years old,” Layne argued.

Layne posted about what happened on social media.

Yesterday, In Las Vegas my 15-year-old was falsely detained by law enforcement due to mistaken identity. While I can understand that might happen, the procedure that took place was extremely unacceptable. The officer who detained her did not attempt to identify her OR himself before placing his hands on her and telling her to place her hands behind her back. It appeared to be a cooperative effort between law enforcement and American Airlines, neither of which attempted to identify my MINOR child and after a few minutes were able to identify their actual suspect (whose only resemblance to Makenzi was that they were both “light-skinned.” After the mistake was realized nobody from law enforcement attempted to contact Makenzi’s parents or do anything to calm my scared and anxious child. This is completely unacceptable and WILL NOT STAND.

Layne told FOX5 his family hasn’t gotten any sort of apology.

“The original officer just kind of says to my daughter, ‘oh you know, sorry about that, these things happen every day,’” Layne shared.

Layne believes simple questions could have prevented the traumatic event and his daughter will inevitably have anxiety on future trips to the airport and encounters with police.

“This is my little girl… is just unacceptable,” Layne asserted.

FOX5 reached out to Reid International and American Airlines both declined to comment on what happened and told us to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police about this matter. FOX5 reached out to Metro around 4 p.m. Friday and as of this report, we have not heard back.

