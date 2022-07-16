Forecast Outlook-7/16/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -With monsoon moisture sticking around so do the chances for showers and thunderstorms for the Las Vegas area.

All the ingredients are in place for thunderstorms including higher than normal dew point temperatures, higher humidity and hot temperatures.

While the best chances are in the local mountains.

Lake Mead could also see some thunderstorm development in the afternoon so we can’t rule out the possibility for some stray showers to drift into the valley.

High temperatures will range from 3 to 5 degrees above normal.

Not much change in the hotter than normal temperatures for the week ahead.

The atmosphere will be drier Monday.

The air quality reading is moderate with ozone for Saturday.

The UV Index is 11 or extreme.

