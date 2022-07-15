Wet weather hits Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A stormy day in the desert included heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning, at one point NV Energy was reporting over 12,000 customers without power, including the Galleria Mall in Henderson.

On Thursday, Southern Nevadans captured what active weather looked like in their part of the valley.

Boulder City received the highest amount of rainfall. At one point a flood advisory was in place for the area Thursday evening.

But the rain, however brief or heavy it was in the valley, bringing relief from the summer heat.

At one point, over 12,000 NV Energy customers were experiencing a power outage, the Galleria Mall off Sunset in Henderson was one of them.

The mall confirmed they had an outage, but didn’t say how many stores were impacted. One FOX5 viewer said he was in the food court when all the lights went out around 5:45 p.m.

The Bank of America in the parking lot was also out of power. One woman, Emilyn Burke, who wanted to use the ATM had to turn back around. She said the power went out twice when she was working at Hobby Lobby across the street off Stephanie.

“About 20 minutes later it came back and then it started again – and I said oh my god what’s going to happen? People got scared you know like what’s happening? Plus the wind you know so the manager ran and said don’t panic and put everyone next to the door to make sure people is safe,” Burke said.

Another bank customer said she was glad none of the traffic lights in the area were impacted.

At the end of the active weather day, residents captured a vibrant rainbow.

