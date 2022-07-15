Shuttered Station Casinos properties to be demolished, land resold

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three shuttered Station Casinos properties will be demolished and the land resold, Red Rock Resorts announced Friday.

Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson properties have been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These properties have been an important part of our business over many years, so it is not without sadness that we announce these permanent closures,” Station Casinos president Scott Kreeger said in a statement. “We would like to recognize and thank our former Team Members who worked at these properties for making them a place where our guests always felt welcome. We are pleased that approximately one-third of the Team Members from each of these three properties are already working at another Station Casinos property, and we hope that number will grow. We also want to thank our loyal guests for their support.”

Kreeger said that the company will reinvest in their current open properties and develop more casinos in North Las Vegas and Henderson. The ice rink at Fiesta Rancho will remain open, Red Rock Resorts said.

Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson were used as COVID-19 vaccine sites during the closure. Open Station Casinos properties include Red Rock Casino, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Sunset Station, Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station.

