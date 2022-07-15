Raiders’ Richie Incognito announces retirement

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders guard Richie Incognito is officially retiring from the NFL.

Incognito made the announcement Friday at Raiders Headquarters in Henderson.

“I just want to be remembered as a badass,” Incognito said. “Out there kicking ass, taking names, that’s it.”

"I just want to be remembered as a badass. Out there kick ass taking names that's it." - @68INCOGNITO pic.twitter.com/JX7HuoMtdG — Paloma Villicana FOX5 (@PalomaVillicana) July 15, 2022

Incognito expressed his love for the Silver and Black and his teammates. The offensive live was in attendance to show their love and support for the NFL veteran.

The 39 year-old’s career with the Raiders was filled with injuries -- a calf injury and a foot injury.

Incognito’s professional career started in 2005 with the St. Louis Rams but he is most well-known for his time with the Miami Dolphins from 2010-2013. During that time, ESPN reported that Incognito had harassed a teammate and a 2014 investigation by the NFL found Incognito had bullied multiple teammates.

Incognito announced his intent to retire from the NFL in 2018 but came back to play for the Buffalo Bills that spring. He signed with the Raiders in 2019.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.