NBA G League’s Ignite to play at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NBA G League Ignite announced Friday that it will begin playing its home games at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson in 2022-23.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Foley Entertainment Group, The Dollar Loan Center and the City of Henderson to create a new home for Ignite in a first-class facility near one of the world’s premiere sports and entertainment destinations,” Abdur-Rahim said. “With avid sports fans in the Las Vegas area who have quickly embraced their hockey, football and WNBA teams, we can’t wait for NBA G League Ignite to showcase its future NBA stars and exciting brand of basketball.”

According to a news release, the move to Henderson marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership between the NBA G League, Foley Entertainment Group and the city of Henderson. The league announced Friday that after training in Walnut Creek, Calif. and playing in Las Vegas in 2021-22, Ignite will relocate to Henderson full-time.

“NBA G League Ignite is another elite professional sports organization that we are thrilled to bring to the Henderson community and The Dollar Loan Center,” said Foley Entertainment Group CEO Kerry Bubolz. “These future NBA stars will get a first-class home and we know our fans will enjoy seeing such talented players in an intimate, family-friendly arena.”

Fans can place season-ticket deposits now for Ignite’s home schedule at The Dollar Loan Center.

The league says full details about Ignite’s 2022-23 season, including the NBA G League schedule, broadcast information and single-game tickets will be released at a later date.

