Mt. Charleston prepares for dining experience on top of the mountain after lodge burned down

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Where the lodge used to be located is where constructions workers were hard at work Friday prepping the temporary building for a series of events that will bring the community back together again through a dining experience on top of the mountain.

They are calling the series of events pine dining.

It will be a summer chef series that will include cook out style food stations as well as chefs table dining experiences that will consist of food and beverage pairings.

The lodge will be turned into a dining area that will have large windows for 360 degree views of the mountain and all the proceeds from the events will go to local non-profits like the ALS association, the Nevada SPCA and the cupcake girls.

The first event will take place next Saturday on July 23rd and will continue on through weekends after that with the last dining event taking place on the weekend of August 13th.

