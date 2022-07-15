Advertisement

Mom was asleep when 3-year-old girl drowned in backyard pool, Surprise police say

The family told investigators that safeguards were usually in place to keep the girl from...
The family told investigators that safeguards were usually in place to keep the girl from accessing the backyard and pool, but that not all were in place on the day of the accident.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released new information about the 3-year-old girl who drowned in a backyard pool in Surprise earlier this week.

On Tuesday, someone called 911 to report that the toddler had been found in the pool at a home near Reems and Greenway roads and wasn’t breathing. She was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead soon after. Police said at the time it was possible she had been in the pool for up to three hours.

PREVIOUS STORY: Toddler found in Surprise pool has died; may have been in water for hours

On Friday, police released new details on the investigation into the child’s death. The girl and her mother were the only ones home at the time, and they typically take a nap together during the day. Police say the mother did fall asleep, and the toddler went to the backyard. Another adult family member returned home at some point later and found her in the pool.

The family told investigators that safeguards were usually in place to keep the girl from accessing the backyard and pool, but that not all were in place on the day of the accident. Police will turn the case over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review, which is typical in these situations.

