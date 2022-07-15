Las Vegas police search for deadly house party shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding the suspect in a shooting that left one man dead at an east Las Vegas house party.

Police say Angel Montano was shot on July 3 at a home near Wyoming and Nellis in the East Valley. Police arrived around 1:30 a.m. and rushed Montano to the hospital, where he died.

No suspects have been identified. Police are asking anyone who was at that party to come forward with information.

