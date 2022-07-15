Advertisement

Las Vegas police search for deadly house party shooting suspect

Las Vegas police search for deadly house party shooting suspect
Las Vegas police search for deadly house party shooting suspect(LVMPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding the suspect in a shooting that left one man dead at an east Las Vegas house party.

Police say Angel Montano was shot on July 3 at a home near Wyoming and Nellis in the East Valley. Police arrived around 1:30 a.m. and rushed Montano to the hospital, where he died.

Police say Angel Montano was shot on July 3 at a home near Wyoming and Nellis in the East Valley.
Police say Angel Montano was shot on July 3 at a home near Wyoming and Nellis in the East Valley.(LVMPD)

No suspects have been identified. Police are asking anyone who was at that party to come forward with information.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

LVMPD expands police presence around Fremont street in response to uptick in violent crime
LVMPD expands police presence around Fremont street in response to uptick in violent crime
Patients choose Nevada for abortion access over other states, according a group of West Coast...
Patients choose Nevada for abortion access over other states, according a group of West Coast clinics
CCSD Trustees meet to prepare for new school year
CCSD Trustees meet to prepare for new school year
FOX5 Weather
GALLERY: Storms throughout the Las Vegas Valley