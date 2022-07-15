Las Vegas police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that hospitalized teen

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) arrested a suspect for an alleged hit-and-run that took place on July 4.

On July 9, LVMPD arrested 19-year-old Onajii Jones, the alleged driver of the vehicle.

LVMPD said the hit-and-run, which happened on July 4 at 8:47 p.m., resulted in the hospitalization of a 15-year-old for life-threatening injuries. Witness testimony and videos show that the teenager was bending over to light fireworks when the vehicle hit him.

LVMPD says that they were able to identify that the vehicle involved as a silver Chevrolet Cruze by Google searching the part number that was embossed into a piece of debris. On July 6, LVMPD detectives located the abandoned car in an empty field near Reverend Wilson Avenue and Concord Street, after receiving a voicemail tip.

According to the arrest report, Jones reported his car as stolen to the North Las Vegas Police Department on July 4 around an hour and a half after the collision. The report said Jones gave a possible location of the car that was around 2,000 feet away from where detectives located it two days later.

Jones called North Las Vegas police on July 8 to check on the status of his car, and scheduled a meeting with detectives for the next day, after they told him his car was in possession of the LVMPD.

During the meeting, Jones admitted he was driving his car at the time of the collision, according to LVMPD. The arrest report states that Jones said a person started walking backwards into the path of his car while he was driving.

Jones was shaken up and scared so he left the scene and abandoned his car, according to the arrest report.

According to court and jail records, a preliminary hearing for Jones was set for July 26.

