Las Vegas basketball star shot 10 times gets warm welcome at USC

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-area basketball star who was shot at a house party received a warm welcome by her new teammates Thursday.

Former Spring Valley High School basketball star Aaliyah Gayles, 18, was shot at a house party in North Las Vegas on April 16. Gayles was shot ten times in her arms and legs and has undergone physical therapy to get back to the court.

On Thursday, USC Women’s Basketball posted a video of Gayles walking on her own into the team’s summer workouts. When her teammates see her, they shout, “Aaliyah!” and greet her with a group hug.

Our girl @IsthatAg3 pulled up to summer workouts today and the squad was HYPED!❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/LyLJTYbLvO — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) July 15, 2022

“You’re walking!” one teammate is heard saying. Gayles has been working on her mobility since the shooting and using a wheelchair when needed.

Gayles signed a letter of intent to play at USC on April 25. She was ranked the no. 8 recruit in the nation by ESPN. USC said Gayles will join them for the 2022-23 season.

“Aaliyah is quite simply a unique and special young person who worked hard in every aspect to become a Trojan,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a news release after Gayles’ signing. “It is these characteristics that, in her recent time of extreme trial, have allowed her to survive and will ensure that she continues to thrive. Aaliyah is a part of the USC family and we could not be more proud to be on this journey with her, every step of the way.”

