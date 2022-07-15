Galleria at Sunset experiences blackout
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:23 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Galleria at Sunset, and nearby neighborhoods are experiencing a blackout.
According to NV Energy’s website, the mall’s outage was first reported at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.
NV Energy’s website says power should be restored around 9:30 p.m.
At its peak, a nearby neighborhood saw a blackout affecting roughly 16,000 people.
A representative from Brookfield Properties, who owns Galleria at Sunset, said that they are working with NV Energy to repair the blackout. The cause of the blackout is unconfirmed.
This is a developing story. FOX5 will provide updates as they are released.
