Galleria at Sunset experiences blackout(Jason Westerhaus / FOX5)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:23 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Galleria at Sunset, and nearby neighborhoods are experiencing a blackout.

According to NV Energy’s website, the mall’s outage was first reported at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.

NV Energy’s website says power should be restored around 9:30 p.m.

At its peak, a nearby neighborhood saw a blackout affecting roughly 16,000 people.

A representative from Brookfield Properties, who owns Galleria at Sunset, said that they are working with NV Energy to repair the blackout. The cause of the blackout is unconfirmed.

This is a developing story. FOX5 will provide updates as they are released.

