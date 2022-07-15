Forecast Outlook-7/15/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Monsoon moisture remains over our area with dewpoint temperatures in the 50 to 60 degree range.

For Friday afternoon the best rain chances look to be on the west side of the valley.

A southeast flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere is helping to drag more monsoon moisture to our area. Through daytime heating the rain chances will go up.

As we head into the evening conditions will calm down and the skies will begin to clear,.

As we head into the weekend the dew point temperatures will remain high and the ambient temperatures will be high as well.

While the threat for any rain or isolated thunderstorms remains it won’t be quite as high.

Same story for Sunday and into the start of next week.

Air Quality of moderate because of ozone.

The UV Index for Friday is 10 or very high.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.