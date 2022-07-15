FDA providing information for using imported baby formula

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Thursday that it has released resources for parents and caregivers using imported baby formula.

The FDA says that as of July 8, it has helped import 524.1 million 8oz bottles of baby formula.

The resource page, which can be found here, contains information for finding baby formula, reviewing the safety of formula and more.

“Parents and caregivers should have confidence that our collective work with federal partners, manufacturers and retailers means more infant formula that is safe and nutritious, including product coming in from other countries, is on shelves nationwide,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “The information and resources the agency is providing should help parents and caregivers find and understand how to use these safe, nutritious infant formula products that are comparable to those they’ve traditionally seen on store shelves.”

