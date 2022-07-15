CCSD Trustees meet to prepare for new school year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A little more than three weeks to go until the start of the new school year for the Clark County School District. Thursday night, CCSD Trustees met to decide several paths forward on things like COVID plans for the district and grading scales.

“With the state of emergency in Nevada ending as of May 20, the Nevada Department of Education informed us that the path forward plan for distance education is no longer required,” said Kellie Kowal-Paul, Chief Strategy Officer for CCSD. Though not required, CCSD will continue to offer distance learning on a limited basis to families who want it through the NV Learning Academy.

Thursday night, the district presented its plan to return to in-person instruction for the next school year as required to continue to receive federal COVID funding. Trustee Danielle Ford asked what was learned during the 5-day pause taken by the district to bring down a COVID surge in February.

“We are better prepared today than we were at that time and what I mean specifically is that we have maintained a high level of staff. We have the systems that we were able to refine through our practices last year,” asserted Dr. Monica Cortez, and Assistant Superintendent for CCSD.

Two students spoke before the board about a proposed cap on GPAs.

“Personally, I took 10 AP classes just in junior year and I would not have taken 10 AP classes if there was a cap because 10 AP classes is a whole point boost in your GPA. It is a 4.0 to a 5.0,” explained Troy Harris.

Harris and Edwin Ma both have 6.1 GPAs going into their senior year at Clark High School.

CCSD is lowering the max GPA any student can achieve, they say to reduce student stress and improve mental health.

“The fact that they made it so low at 4.95, we are going to have like 200 valedictorians if that is the case… if there are 200 valedictorians, what is the point of valedictorian,” questioned Ma.

Ultimately, the trustees voted to let the seniors keep the GPAs they worked so hard to achieve but the max cap will apply starting for the class of 2024.

Also Thursday night, several teachers spoke about the critical teacher shortage CCSD is facing. As the new school year rapidly approaches, the district has more than 1,400 openings.

CCSD Trustees also approved an agreement for the construction of an educational facility on the St. Jude’s Ranch campus in Boulder City.

Approximately 60 students between the ages of 10 and 18 live on-site as part of a program for victims of child sex trafficking.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.