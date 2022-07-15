CCSD to offer free, drive-thru food distribution throughout Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced Friday that it will offer free, drive-thru food distribution at several sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

According to CCSD, the food distribution will run from Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, Aug. 5.

The district says that children 2-18 years of age are eligible for the free school meals. Families will be able to pick up “grab and go” meals at 17 sites throughout the valley.

According to CCSD, the parking lot food distribution sites will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily, with three days worth of meals provided each Friday to ensure children have weekend meals, according to CCSD.

The district says that parents/guardians are able to pick up meals for their child.

The following sites will be open to all families:

Basic Academy of International Studies - 400 Palo Verde Dr., Henderson, NV 89015



Centennial High School - 10200 Centennial Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89149



Cheyenne High School - 3200 W. Alexander Rd., N. Las Vegas, NV 89032



Cimarron-Memorial High School - 2301 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128



Ed W. Clark High School - 4291 W. Pennwood Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89102



Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts - 3100 E. Patrick Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89120



Desert Pines High School - 3800 Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110



Las Vegas High School - 6500 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89142



Mojave High School - 5302 Goldfield St., N. Las Vegas, NV 89031



Shadow Ridge High School - 5050 Brent Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89131



Sierra Vista High School - 8100 W. Robindale Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113



Silverado High School - 1650 Silver Hawk Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123



Spring Valley High School - 3750 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147



Valley High School - 2839 S. Burnham Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169



West Career and Technical Academy - 11945 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89135



Western High School - 4601 W. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89107



West Prep High School - 2050 W. Saphire Stone Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106



For more information on daily menus, visit ccsd.nutrislice.com.

