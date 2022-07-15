CCSD to offer free, drive-thru food distribution throughout Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced Friday that it will offer free, drive-thru food distribution at several sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
According to CCSD, the food distribution will run from Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, Aug. 5.
The district says that children 2-18 years of age are eligible for the free school meals. Families will be able to pick up “grab and go” meals at 17 sites throughout the valley.
According to CCSD, the parking lot food distribution sites will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily, with three days worth of meals provided each Friday to ensure children have weekend meals, according to CCSD.
The district says that parents/guardians are able to pick up meals for their child.
The following sites will be open to all families:
- Basic Academy of International Studies - 400 Palo Verde Dr., Henderson, NV 89015
- Centennial High School - 10200 Centennial Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89149
- Cheyenne High School - 3200 W. Alexander Rd., N. Las Vegas, NV 89032
- Cimarron-Memorial High School - 2301 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128
- Ed W. Clark High School - 4291 W. Pennwood Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89102
- Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts - 3100 E. Patrick Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89120
- Desert Pines High School - 3800 Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110
- Las Vegas High School - 6500 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89142
- Mojave High School - 5302 Goldfield St., N. Las Vegas, NV 89031
- Shadow Ridge High School - 5050 Brent Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89131
- Sierra Vista High School - 8100 W. Robindale Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113
- Silverado High School - 1650 Silver Hawk Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123
- Spring Valley High School - 3750 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147
- Valley High School - 2839 S. Burnham Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169
- West Career and Technical Academy - 11945 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89135
- Western High School - 4601 W. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89107
- West Prep High School - 2050 W. Saphire Stone Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106
For more information on daily menus, visit ccsd.nutrislice.com.
