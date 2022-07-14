Advertisement

Train and semi-truck collide in Northeast Las Vegas Valley

By Lorraine Tosiek
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:28 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A train and a semi-truck collided in the Northeast Valley Wednesday evening.

Police in North Las Vegas say it happened near Range Road and the 215. They say the truck driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

North Las Vegas fire officials say the driver of the truck followed his GPS to that location and did not see the train when he was on the tracks. They say the train hit the front of the semi-truck’s cab. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Police say Union Pacific has been informed of the incident. FOX5 has reached out to Union Pacific for more information but has not heard back.

