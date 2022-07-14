Las Vegas police: Mother, son dead in apparent murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mother and son are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Via Lucia Drive, near Alexander and Pecos. According to police, a citizen reported that a mother and her teenage son were found dead in a home in the area.

LVMPD homicide detectives believe the woman shot and killed her son before killing herself.

The identification of the mother and son will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.