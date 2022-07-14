Advertisement

Las Vegas police: Mother, son dead in apparent murder-suicide

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mother and son are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Via Lucia Drive, near Alexander and Pecos. According to police, a citizen reported that a mother and her teenage son were found dead in a home in the area.

LVMPD homicide detectives believe the woman shot and killed her son before killing herself.

The identification of the mother and son will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Temperatures hit the low 100s Tuesday afternoon in Tyler.
July 23 will be Nevada’s most ‘perfect day’ of 2022, website says
Fentanyl has become a growing issue
Las Vegas police say child found dead after ingesting fentanyl-laced pill while alone in hotel room
Heavy police presence in Southeast valley neighborhood near Flamingo, Mountain Vista
Juvenile arrested in connection with neighbor dispute turned shooting in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas man hits $62,000 jackpot
Las Vegas man hits $62K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino