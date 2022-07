LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident had quite the midweek payday after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip casino on Wednesday.

According to the South Point, the man won a jackpot for $62,500 while playing at the casino Wednesday morning.

One lucky local is seeing diamonds this morning. 💎💎💎⁰⁰CONGRATS on the $62,500 WIN! pic.twitter.com/4CWzVXfaU5 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) July 13, 2022

No additional information was provided on the win.

